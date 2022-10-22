Black Sherif sat down with Kwame Sefa Kayi in an interview and revealed why he does not believe in buying an expensive car with his money

The young musician gave some very solid reasons and impressed folks with his great insight and mentally

The video got many people talking as they debated on what Black Sherif said, with some agreeing with him and others thinking otherwise

Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has revealed why he does not believe in buying luxury vehicles with his hard-earned money.

Black Sherif visits Peace FM

Source: Instagram

The young star was in the studios of Peace FM and sat down with renowned radio personality Kwame Sefa Kayi. Black Sherif had an interesting interview with the radio host as he shared his personal beliefs and insights.

When questioned about the prospects of him buying an expensive vehicle, Black Sherif expressed a lack of interest in big machines and said that he came to Accra not long ago and is still trying to build a future for himself.

He revealed that spending money on expensive vehicles would not be financially wise for him to do, and he would rather invest the money into his craft. The video stirred reactions on social media as folks were impressed with Black Sherif's mentality.

Others, however, felt he was financially secure enough to buy an expensive vehicle and still invest in his craft.

Black Sherif's Comments Stir Reactions

kwakubempong马诺 advised Sherif

But you are not responsible for promoting your music and investing in your videos, that’s why you have a record label, just save and invest bro

Oteng B. Stephenstatic admired his mentality:

Reason i like SherifYes For NowWhen the Right Times Come Sharp

musahmutala8 wrote:

He can buy any car of his choice, but he's being real, he doesn't want to give himself pressure and the youth,,

