Amerado announced in a Facebook post that he was getting married after his GINA album and stirred reactions

The rapper, who has been linked with TV host Delay for a while now, caught her attention with his announcement, and she reacted

His post sparked debate amongst netizens on who the lucky lady could be and congratulated the young rapper

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado, sparked reactions on social media Yesterday when he announced via his Facebook page that he was getting married after the release of his album GINA.

Amerado and Delay

Source: Facebook

The rapper got folks talking after he made . TV host, Delay, saw the post and reacted with an emoji expressing shock at the rapper's announcement.

Folks who saw Dealy's reaction felt she was only pretending and said they knew she was Amerado's bride-to-be. Amerado and Delay are good friends, and for a long time, the pair have been put in a romantic ''ship'' by fans who admire their closeness.

Amerado's post made folks wonder if Delay was the lucky lady. Netizens took to the comments to congratulate Amerado and wish him all the best. GINA will be Amerado's maiden album and has been highly anticipated by fans.

Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Amerado

Justice Yin said:

Congrats but I wish it should be you and Delay❤️

Francis Kwabena Owusu wrote:

Congratulations. You actually did not Delay to marry Delay

Belinda Nkrumah wrote:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ to you and Delay...wedding of the year!

Julien Obeng also expected the bride to be Delay

Congratulations in advance YoungerBut It must be Delay♥

Eugene Casper Jack also commented:

Congratulations can’t wait to listen to the album and also to rep at your wedding

Amerado Speaks On Delay 'Affair', Says She's Like A Big Sister In Video

In other news, rapper Amerado has opened up about the benefits he has enjoyed from his association with media personality Delay.

According to him, Delay was more like a big sister to him and did not really mind what people were saying about their relationship.

Amerado and Delay gained massive eyeballs on social media after they were reported to be dating.

