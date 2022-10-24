Black Sherif visited the studios of Peace FM, and in an interview, his education came up in the discussion

The talented young musician revealed that he was now pursuing a Psychology degree at the University of Ghana

The video made a lot of folks happy as they were excited to see the young man pursue his education once again and encouraged him

Young Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, was interviewed during his visit to Peace FM. During the interview, a lot of topics about the musician's personal life and music career were discussed.

One of the biggest highlights of the interview was Black Sherif's education. News had previously come out that the 'Kwaku The Traveller' hitmaker had dropped out of UPSA.

The news saddened a lot of folks as they wished he would have combined music and education. Black Sherif has, however, revealed that he is now pursuing a Psychology degree at the University of Ghana. Black Sherif says he is currently in his first year.

When asked by the interviewer whether he would be able to combine schooling with his music career, the young man said he believed he could with God's grace and favour shining upon him. Black Sherif mentioned that he chose to study Psychology because it was something he found great interest in.

He believes knowledge of Psychology could help him in his music career. Many fans were pleased to hear that Blacko was not throwing his education away.

Fans Praise Black Sherif

adomakyedea1 said:

Welldone sheriff, doing a course in the university is very good.

precious_hornam also commented:

He speaks so softly..I like him ❤️

mrpinto_gh also wrote:

Psychology is a good program

priscillaawunyo reacted:

Eeeii saa, I wish him well

Black Sherif's 45 Music Video Hits 3 Million Views On YouTube; News Excites Fans

In other news, on October 13, 2022, Black Sherif released the official music video to his song 45 from his The Villain I Never Was album.

The music video, which has been trending at Number 1 on YouTube since its release, was directed by TG Omori, Nigeria's most expensive video director.

Ten days after its release, the music video has amassed three million views on the popular video platform.

Source: YEN.com.gh