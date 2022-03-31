Rapper Amerado has opened up about the benefits he has enjoyed from his association with media personality Delay

According to him, Delay was more like a big sister to him and did not really mind what people were saying about their relationship

Amerado and Delay gained massive eyeballs on social media after they were reported to be dating

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado Burner, has opened up about how associating his brand with that of Delay's has pushed him to prominence.

Speaking in a radio interview with Nana Romeo on Accra-based Accra FM, Amerado indicated that there was nothing amorous with his relationship with Delay.

According to him, Delay was like an elder sister who provided him with guidance and mentorship on his journey up to stardom.

Amerado continued that as an artiste, it was necessary to associate one's brand to other brands that have proven their mettle in the industry.

The rapper spoke highly of Delay known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso and said she had seen and done it all so it was a partnership worth brokering.

Amerado went on to recount how he met Delay and said she reached out to him after he went on her show.

According to him, Delay complained about having her Facebook account hacked and requested for help.

Amerado said he assisted Delay by providing her with the contact of someone who could assist her get her issue solved.

He added that following that phone conversation, he started calling her occasionally to check up on her and it started off their close bond.

