Pretty Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah went on a luxury holiday trip to Dubai and shared a video from her time there

The beautiful lady slayed in a cute light attire and stood pretty as the strong Dubai winds blew around her

The video pleased many of Sandra's followers, who could not get enough of the pretty lawyer and dropped words of admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is a smart lady and has made a mark in her professional space.

Sandra Ankobiah in Dubai Source: sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

Sandra is not only brains but also beautiful and knows how to have a good time. The beautiful lawyer loves to take frequent trips to some of the world's best and most luxurious locations. In a new video she shared, Sandra took the enjoyment to Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pretty legal practitioner visited a beautiful hotel with a huge balcony with an amazing view. A large pool sat on the open balcony with the city in full view. Sandra had on a beautiful orange top and combined it with a colourful light pleated skirt.

She walked around the large balcony enjoying the beautiful view. The strong winds of Dubai blew hard at her light skirt, but she kept everything together and maintained her stunning looks despite the bothersome winds. Fans admired Sandra's ''enjoyment'' lifestyle and praised her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans Admire Sandra Ankobiah

deemerkelly admired Sandra:

U enjoy end,n it’s seems u are restarting again cuz ur passport dee am sure this will be ur sixth booklets

tinahjo commented:

Ayeeee madam at the top

nataliamcphilliamy also reacted:

Sooooooooooooo fantastic pleeeeeeeeeeeeease ahuofe sister Sandra Ankobiah, ✌️

naa.vera wrote:

Love you dear ❤️

Sandra Ankobiah: Slay Queen Ghanaian Lawyer Shares Dazzling Photos Of Expensive Dubai Vacation

In other news, Ghanaian lawyer and humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah, has shared lovely photos from her vacation in Dubai.

The style influencer is a globetrotter with high fashion sense for expensive designer brands as seen in all her Instagram photos.

Sandra Ankobiah and her media personality friends, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah are always spotted together whenever she is in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh