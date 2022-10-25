Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu, got many internet users fawning over them as they shared a passionate kiss in a video

The pair were in a vehicle as they bonded and showed each other affection which made it seem like they were still in the honeymoon mood

The beautiful actress and her husband made many netizens jealous with their open show of affection, making folks wish for the same in the future

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband have got folks drooling on social media after they shared a video of them kissing.

The adorable couple were in a vehicle as they made videos showing each other affection. Tracey and Frank Badu got married on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and it has been all love and affection since then.

The pair went on a honeymoon right after their wedding, but three months on, it seems the couple are still in the honeymoon mood.

Tracey does not hesitate to show off her handsome hubby whenever she gets the chance, as she frequently posts videos and photos of them together. ''Social media inlaws'' could not get enough of the affable couple as they dropped interesting comments.

Fans Fawn Over Tracey Boakye And Hubby

kelistar05 wrote:

Love is sweet when you’re with the right person ❤️

wuzpoks_surprise_package also commented:

Allow us flex our husband na is not our fault that he is sooo cute

boakyemarfoyaw__simafo_com was impressed:

I’m jealous of you guys happy marriage

themeganthelion reacted:

Someone's headache will come p333 .. my fav blessed couple .

nationwide_gee_two also commented:

Eeiii Tracey Boakye u make love sweet ooo

cautioniswisdom also wrote:

No weapon shall formed against your marriage shall prosper in Jesus mighty name. Aye odo Nkoaa ♥️♥️♥️

