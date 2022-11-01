Sarkodie, in a new video, was spotted driving an expensive 2022 Lamborghini Huracan during his visit to Dubai

The rapper looked all swagged up in the luxury car and was received warmly everywhere he went

The video caused a massive stir on social media as folks debated whether the car was his or not

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie, caused a stir on social media after videos of him driving a luxurious 2022 Lamborghini Huracan popped up.

Sarkodie Driving 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Worth Over GH₵3million Source: GhKwaku

Source: Instagram

The rapper looked all swagged up in the gorgeous ride and cruised on the streets of Dubai. It is unclear what the rapper was in Dubai for, but from the videos, it looked like he was there on holiday as he visited numerous tourist attractions in the country.

The 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Sarkodie drove in illuminated the rapper's star power and wealth as the vehicle cost over GH₵3million. The Lamborghini Huracan is a supercar that combines insane levels of performance with a composed and comfortable ride and a well-finished interior.

The new whip was lime in color and its glossy surface shined brightly when the sun's rays fell on it.

The eye-catching vehicle stirred reactions on social media as folks debated whether the car belonged to Sarkodie or not.

Some felt the vehicle was too expensive for the rapper to afford, while others just admired it.

Sarkodie Stirs Reactions As He Cruises in A Lamborghini

__mr_president.x was impressed:

This is harrrrddfffff

ahcomhotty had doubts:

He bought or hired?

da_bloggerlife10 also wrote:

Sarkodie ne pressure dierr

stunna_birdman_1 was a doubting Thomas:

Pls the car is not for him okay

_edusei_gh also commented:

Guyguy to the wiase herh!! Bidi wate

