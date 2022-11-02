Sarkodie has been in Dubai for a few days now, and interesting videos have surfaced from his trip

In one of the videos, the well-respected rapper went on a luxury yacht cruise at the Dubai Marina and jammed to Black Sherif's music

Sarkodie looked dapper as he wore some fashionable clothes and got his hardcore fans fawning over him

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is currently in Dubai and videos from the trip suggest the Labadi hitmaker is having the time of his life.

Sarkodie On Luxury Yacht Source: sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Videos of him driving an expensive Lamborghini surfaced earlier, and now footage of him enjoying a yacht cruise has also popped up. In the video, Sarkodie was all swagged up in an all-white attire.

He also wore an expensive Rolex watch with an average price of $6000, which is over GH₵ 84,000. The rapper stood at the edge of the Yacht and jammed to Black Sherif's 'Oil In My Head' while enjoying the beautiful Dubai scenery.

Sarkodie is one of the richest rappers in Ghana, and his catchphrase ''Money No Be Problem'' is a factual statement as the rapper loves to live an opulent lifestyle.

Many die-hard Sarkodie fans were pleased to see the rapper enjoying himself and fawned over him. Others, however, criticised him.

Sarkodie's Dubai Trip Sparks Reactions

Nana Adjei sika wura was pleased:

Big bro himself, life is beautiful and interesting. May God bless us all financially.

Weltman Gilbert also commented:

U giving Patapaa pressure wae na u for slow down

user3926869812510 also wrote:

king sark u too good

kwabena possible also reacted:

SARK NATION

Kumasi Hero also commented:

welcome to Dubai Marina.... God bless you King

KING KENNEDY criticised the rapper a bit:

Sark where you are standing is not beautiful to you? Celebrate like you you can't support the youth to put pressure on our leaders to develop our gh

In other stories, Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly called Sarkodie, has stayed relevant in the entertainment industry with his hit songs and high-fashion sense.

The award-winning musician closed down his fashion line due to low patronage but has never ceased to inspire his fanbase with dapper looks.

Sarkodie was among the top musicians who performed at the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana with Danai Gurira as the host Read more:

Source: YEN.com.gh