Sister Derby caused a stir on social media after she shared some pretty photos and captioned them with Medikal's lyrics

The singer used lyrics from Medikal's latest banger Scarface and had netizens asking questions

Many peeps wondered if the beautiful singer had not gotten over Medikal, who happens to be her ex-boyfriend

Beautiful Ghanaian singer, Sister Derby, got folks talking on social media after she shared some beautiful photos on Instagram and Twitter.

The beautiful singer captioned the photos with the catchphrase'' I am too jollof for your rice,'' a lyric from Medikal's latest banger Scarface.

Her caption caused a stir because of her history with the rapper. A few years ago, Medikal and Deborah Vanessa were one of the hottest couples in Ghana and even did some love songs together, which were massive successes.

The pair seemed like the perfect couple, but the relationship was not meant to be, and they parted ways because of their differences. Shortly after, Medikal started seeing Fella Makafui, who he ended up marrying.

Fans feel Sister Derby may still have a thing for the rap star as they were surprised to see her caption the photos with his lyrics.

Interesting Reactions To Sister Derby's Caption

BongoIdeas wrote:

Get over him. He’s married now.

cooljoez_ also commented:

The jollof de3 u are jollof mmom

nebuchadnezzagh also wrote:

We know you want to go back to @AmgMedikal but He's already moved on. Don't force yourself on him again young woman

Opreisi also said:

Some exs will never understand is over

general_zubs asked:

You miss MDK vibes ern

wil_ado also wrote:

Ei sweet ex ha adwene oo

