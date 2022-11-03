Shatta Wale met Captain Smart at the premises of 3FM, and it was all love between the two

The video stirred reactions among social media users as folks marveled at the linkup since the pair are known for controversy

The two public figures quickly exchanged numbers and got netizens referring to them as the stubborn academy

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale linked up with media personality Captain Smart. In a video that TV3 shared, the pair met at the premises of 3FM, and it was all love between them.

They greeted and acknowledged each other, and after a short conversation, the two controversial personalities exchanged numbers and shook hands.

The video excited many netizens as they were pleased to see the two link up. Shatta Wale and Captain Smart have, over the years, been chastised and received backlash for their controversial takes.

The musician and radio host were at 3FM for an interview session. Shatta Wale has been in the news and trends over the past 48 hours for some comments he made regarding his former manager Bulldog.

Shatta accused Bulldog of having a hand in the murder of Kwaw Kesse's former manager Fennec Okyere. 3FM invited Shatta to speak on the issue and other matters regarding his music and upcoming album GOG.

The dancehall artist touched down at the premises in his customised Range Rover.

Fans React To Captain Smart And Shatta Wale Linkup

elymentorx2021 said:

Wahala pro max mash up

cynthiamensah117 also reacted:

Ghanas' next President and his Vice

boatemah_papabi referred to them as:

Stubborn academy class prefects

alley_symple also commented:

Double Trouble

Bulldog Advises Shatta Wale to Beg Black Sherif for a Collaboration; Comment Sparks Massive Reactions Online

In other news, popular Ghanaian artist manager Bulldog has come through with a word of advice for Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The controversial popular figure asked Shatta Wale to put his pride aside and beg Black Sherif for a collaboration.

His comments have angered many fans and followers of Shatta Wale amidst praises from anti-fans of the dancehall star.

He advised Shatta Wale to reach out to Baba Sadiq Abdulai, former CEO of 3Music Networks, and humbly ask Black Sherif for a collaboration.

