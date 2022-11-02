Black Sherif visited a local market, and he was shown an abundance of love by folks

A large crowd surrounded the musician, and it took a lot of hard work from his security to keep them at bay

The video pleased many social media users as they expressed excitement about the love Sherif has on the streets

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has warmed the hearts of many social media users after a video of him visiting a local market surfaced.

The affable young musician was escorted by his security as he visited various shops in the market. He greeted and showed respect to some elderly women.

A large crowd of people surrounded Sherif once they recognised him. It took a lot of work for Blacko's security to keep the excited fans at bay.

Some folks who were driving by could not take their eyes off the music star. Peeps whipped out their phones and took videos immediately after they spotted Sherif.

The young man who hails from Konongo Zongo has become a superstar in a short period of time, and this has pleased many netizens as they admired the young man's progress and the love and support he attracted on the streets.

Black Sherif‘s Visit To The Streets Excite Netizens

Abena Nhyira was pleased:

See how am smiling

Win More215 was also impressed:

In this word you can be what you want to. Just keep pushing. Sad boy with a happy emoji

Lipsy wished Sherif the best:

God will continue blessing you until we meet together

Greengo also commented:

may the favor of God locate u everywhere we love u unstoppably

UGKFlowMore

am smiling like i was the one he came to see. i pray his ways remain the same till end. much love Blacko

