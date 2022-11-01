A cute little obroni girl went viral on TikTok after she took to the streets of Mankessim and shared clothes with other kids

The adorable little girl took pitty on the underprivileged kids in the community and roamed around with a large bag of dresses

The video pleased many Ghanaians as they admired the kind little girl and showered her with blessings

A pretty little foreigner visited Ghana and decided to do some good. The little girl and her folks visited Mankessim, a town in the Central Region, and shared clothes with underprivileged children in the community.

Cute Obroni Girl Storms The Streets Of Mankessim Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

The affable little girl had the clothes in a large rubber and roamed the community with it. She met two cute Ghanaian girls whiles strolling within the town and took their measurements by hanging the clothes across their chests.

She then asked them if they liked the dresses, and the two little girls said yes. She proceeded to give them the clothes and later joined some kids from the community in playing games.

The Ghanaian kids were stunned when the foreign girl showed them kindness. The video warmed many hearts as folks praised and appreciated the kind little girl.

Obroni Girl Warms Hearts On Social Media

Nyra was touched:

This was lovely but the girl first at the start was like “what the heck”

نورين also said:

this is so precious. we need to learn from these children

Khak_ie also commented:

I love the fact that there are no racism here

Blackwidowbonnie was also moved and said:

This is what I always say at a young age teach compassion and kindness to your child... Beautiful moment

Chloekbrxx also reacted:

Wow this is beautiful what a lovely young lady your raising

