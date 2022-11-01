Since 2021, Black Sherif has been putting Ghana on the map with the global popularity of his songs

In an attempt to promote Black Sherif in Japan, Ghanaian-Japanese vlogger Marintia Eiko got some young Japanese men to react to Blacko's songs

The Japanese young men were full of praise for Black Sherif and his popular tune Kwaku The Traveler

Ghanaian-Japanese vlogger Marintia Eiko is known for constantly promoting Ghanaian and Japanese cultures. In a recently released video, the content creator got three young Japanese men to react to Black Sherif's songs.

Japanese reacts to Black Sherif Photo Source: @marintiagw(TikTok), @blacksherif_.

Source: Instagram

She started by asking the gentlemen if they had heard of the genre Afrobeats then proceeded to show the music video for Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveler.

One of the guys was seen nodding his head as he listened to the song. Sharing his thoughts on the song, the young man said;

It' so cool. I seriously love it. I just shazamed it.

Describing Kwaku The Traveler, he said;

I like the rhythm and simply the tempo. His flow is so perfect.

Marintia also got the folks to guess Black Sherif's age, to which they replied 26. She quickly corrected them, letting them know Black Sherif recorded Kwaku, The Traveler at 19.

TikTokers Comment on Japanese Reacting to Black Sherif

debstam

Awww.. thanks for promoting our dear Blacko

bumie

we all love blacko he deserves better

Hanabi

My Japanese people are amazing. Ghana to the world

XXXTENTACIOn fan

afro song lyrics is so good not bad language

Watch the full video here

Source: YEN.com.gh