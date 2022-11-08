Shatta Wale was on the bill to perform at this year's Hogbetsotso Festival but, for some reason, was not able to perform

Captain Smart has weighed in on the issue and has sent a strong warning to Shatta Wale, telling him to apologise

The controversial TV host was not pleased with Shatta, and many folks agreed with him, saying what Shatta did was wrong

Ghanaian dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, was on the bill to perform at this year's Hogbetsotso Festival.

But unfortunately for the people of Anloga, the dancehall star did not perform for reasons best known to him.

Captain Smart Goes In Hard On Shatta Wale For Not Performing At Hogbetsotso

Before the Hogbetsotso Festival, Shatta sat with popular TV and radio host Captain Smart during an interview and said he would perform at the festival.

Shatta told Captain Smart that the show organisers had even paid him. Captain Smart has since expressed his displeasure after Shatta refused to perform at the show.

He warned the dancehall musician strongly on the latest episode of his Maakye morning show on Onua TV. Captain Smart told Shatta to be careful and not to mess with the people of the Volta Region as they are lovely and nice people.

The TV host asked Shatta to apologise to the people of Anloga. Social media users agreed with Captain Smart wholeheartedly as they weighed in on the issue.

Netizens Weigh in on Shatta Wale's Absence

Judy eyram said:

When I saw him at medikal’s house I was like this guy won’t go to Volta and us Voltarians don’t care ‍♀️the festival went on with or without him

Christine also wrote:

I think he must return the money back to my people

Youth President also commented:

Shatta wale won’t apologize to anyone because listen to the side story of Shatta you will learn how to respect people, captain no evil, no juju past G

