A video has gone viral where Michy, the ex-fiancée of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, was pleading with Ghanaians to pray for him

This comes after a turn of events happened on social media where Shatta Wale made some strong allegations against his alleged former manager Bulldog

Many have opined that the video is edited. However, many believe it was not since the voice behind the video is similar to that of Michy

Michy, Majesty and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @michygh @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's statements were so severe that the police had to get involved and reopen a murder case involving Kwaw Kesse's late manager Fennec Okyere.

In the video, Michy was on her entertainment show on Movement TV, where she pleaded with Ghanaians to pray for her child's father so as not to bring any shame onto herself and their child, Majesty.

Video of Michy soliciting prayers for Shatta Wale generates reactions

user5180483838633:

why don't you call him and advise him for once

@official teddy_kelly:

She still loves him

RealBhadBwoy:

Edit nkoaaa dis be michy voice

Sevestina:

Editing paaa nieIs this Michy’s voice?

Terez:

You think we have time

Ruth Nana Akua Gweh:

awww thats soo sweet of u

Rheapha_rash:

Awwww….just call and advise him

Ghana Police Service Releases Statement Regarding Shatta Wale Accusing Bulldog Of The Murder Of Fennec

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service released a formal statement after dancehall artiste Shatta Wale accused artiste manager Bulldog of being an accomplice in the murder of former artiste manager Fennec Okyere.

A statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah- Akrofi stated that the Service contacted the 'On God' hitmaker, and he is cooperating with the Police on the matter.

The statement further stated that Shatta Wale's development would complement ongoing investigations concerning the Fennec case.

Source: YEN.com.gh