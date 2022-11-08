Shatta Wale has finally explained why he refused to perform at the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival

The musician got emotional as he told his side of the story and mentioned that there was a breach of agreement from the show organisers

Shatta received heavy backlash from Captain Smart and others after news came out that he had refused to perform after being paid

Controversial music star, Shatta Wale, was on the bill to perform at the 2022 Hogbetsotso Festival, but the dancehall musician refused to perform after arriving in Anloga.

Shatta Wale Gets Emotional About Hogbetsotso Issue Source: Youtube

Source: UGC

Captain Smart and other people heavily criticised Shatta after it was reported that Shatta Wale had refused to treat the people of Anloga to a show. Shatta Wale has come out to tell his part of the story.

An emotional Shatta took to Instagram Live to explain what happened to fans. According to Shatta, he had an agreement with the show organisers, stating that he would not grant any interviews or greet any chiefs.

He was just to perform. However, per the words of Shatta Wale, when he got to Anloga, he was taken directly to a radio station, an occurrence which confused the dancehall star since it had been stipulated in the contract that he was not to grant any radio interviews.

Shatta opined that the show organisers later informed his team that they would not take him to his hotel room if he did not grant the interview. He then decided not to perform as he felt disrespected. According to the dancehall star, he was treated badly and was appalled by the behaviour of the organisers.

Shatta was emotional as he spoke and asked why show organisers always treat Ghanaian artists badly. Many folks agreed with Shatta, while others felt he should have performed regardless.

Ghanaians Weigh In On Shatta Wale's Explanation

Osmanu Amadu dropped his 2cents on the issue:

At least for ur fans u should have appeared on the show. I think too many times u get issues with show organizers, why is it so ? If u really care about ur fans, going to greet a chief or doing an interview is the least of it.

Michael also wrote:

shatta is right!, the organisers didn't respect shatta and the people who came for the show..... look at bad treatment you gave to the artist to come and perform.

Richard Lanyo was not buying the explanation:

I don't see why any serious organizers should entertain this crazy guy

