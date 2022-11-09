A man who looks exactly like Nana Addo was captured on video, and it has stirred funny reactions

The man who was minding his business and going about his day was harassed by a young man who thought he was the president

The funny video has stirred reactions, with some folks dropping funny comments and others fearing for his safety

A Ghanaian man who greatly resembles the president of the republic, Nana Addo, was captured in a video as he went about his day on the streets of Kumasi.

The man, who looked like he was trying to purchase some coconuts, was spotted by a passerby who captured him on video and proceeded to harass him in a hilarious manner.

The passerby kept screaming Nana Addo as he took videos of the lookalike. He, however, ignored the comments of the passerby and walked away.

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media, with some finding it funny and others fearing for the man's safety.

Peeps felt considering how unpopular the president had become due to the economic crises in the country. Angry citizens could mistake him for Nana Addo and try to harm him.

Nana Addo Lookalike Sparks Funny Reactions

MissVerified_3 said:

The first thing on my mind wasand he is walking freely in Suame?not knowing they look 2 2

montz.bills also commented:

We fit beat am just secof he Dey resemble nana

Sleek Jay also said:

This man Dey call beatings for himself

BET HEIST wrote:

he should protect himself cos people with eye glasses can kee him unnecessary

Jee Blaqq GH also commented:

You dey resemble Akuffo Addo and you dey walk anyhow?? Maybe you don't love your life

