The youngest Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has released a new song a day after completing his senior high school education

Titled Party Dey, Yaw is seen in the music video having massive fun with his young friends

Many people have reacted to the song with some congratulated him

Young Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has released a new song just a day after he completed his senior high school education at Opoku Ware School in the Ashanti Region.

The new song titled Party Dey has Yaw singing and jamming with other young people.

The music video depicts a celebration with many young girls and boys having fun in a swimming pool.

A collage of Yaw Tog and his colleagues in the song. Photo credit: @yawtog_yt/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems Yaw Tog put this song together to celebrate his completion of SHS, not just him but also his mates.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the song.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

african.republic: “rydeee he dey use girls but he said in his lyrics.”

reggierockstone711: “I LIKE THIS.”

cyclox__god: “Banger.”

qwesi.ortise1: “hardddd.”

iam_khi.khi: “I love this.”

realghanaboy_: “Siesie fireworks nkoaaa oo anaa G.”

morelevelx: “Congratulation.”

go_lden484: “Can't wait for it.”

bubabsterling: “Congratulations young bull more hit soon.”

mr_keteke: “Wow.”

kidia__as: “Okayyyyy.”

_rapcid: “Whooow it’s hot and popping.”

gh_believers_tv: “God bless your hustle bro.”

4ever_nath: “Fire.”

Yaw Tog celebrated by friends on completing SHS

Yaw Tog, known in real life as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has successfully completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last WASSCE paper.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog was seen hugging fellow young singer Malcolm Nuna.

Some of the mates of the Sore hitmaker were heard congratulating him over his successful completion of senior high school.

Jim Iyke eats fufu and light soup in style in Ghana

In other news, Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has got Ghanaians reacting over a video of him eating fufu and light soup in style.

Jim Iyke is seen with the bowl of fufu and plenty of meat and fish before him and though he is obviously enjoying the food, he struggles to cut the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

He is heard praising the food and concluded that: “I will just go to the hotel and pass out after this”.

Source: Yen.com.gh