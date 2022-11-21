Kuami Eugene raised eyebrows when he flaunted his house help on social media and made an interesting revelation

According to the singer, his househelp, who goes by the name Mary sang bits of the chorus for his song 'I Feel Nice'

The video sparked reactions as folks expressed suspicion at the closeness between Eugene and his househelp

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, in a video, made an interesting revelation after he flaunted his pretty househelp, Mary.

Kuami Eugene Reveals And His Househelp Mary

Source: UGC

The pair have been known to have a special bond which many have found complex and unconventional. In previous videos that surfaced on social media, the pretty lady was seen singing with Kuami Eugene, which raised eyebrows.

A new video shared by Kuami Eugene has fueled suspicion amongst netizens that there may be more to their relationship. In the video, Kuami Eugene played his new Amapiano-influenced tune, 'I Feel Nice'.

In parts of the chorus, the beautiful voice of a lady could be heard blending melodiously with that of Eugene's. The singer revealed that the voice was Mary's.

Eugene's revelation seemed innocent, but it was not the case in the minds of prying netizens who analysed the relationship between Eugene and Mary as they dropped interesting opinions.

Kuami Eugene And Househelp's Relationship Draws Suspicion

AKUAWIGS @Alpha Female said:

Kwame Eugene will marry this gal soon

Nana Breyie also wrote:

Marry her kwame it will be de best choice

margaret Mensah was not buying the love story:

people are talking like life be Nigerian movie where a house help marry a billionaire

kwame_Mjay_Official also commented:

The next Davido and Chioma. kuame eugene and Mary go marry soon

mikewilgh also reacted:

Aww just look at the way she smile to the camera omg I see love ❤️

Kuami Eugene Says He is Single, Reveals He Was In A Toxic Relationship

In other news, multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has hinted that his newly released song 'Single' is a testament of his current relationship status.

In a recent interview he shared that the song is a reflection of the struggles he has gone through in life and that he puts his emotions and all into his craft.

He disclosed that now that he is no longer in an amorous relationship, he is willing to mingle and get off the market.

