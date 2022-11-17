Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has hinted that his newly released song 'Single' is a testament of his current relationship status

In a recent interview he shared that the song is a reflection of the struggles he has gone through in life and that he puts his emotions and all into his craft

He disclosed that now that he is no longer in an amorous relationship, he is willing to mingle and get off the market

Popular Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene, has broken his silence regarding his relationship status since he has not come out publicly to disclose who he was in an amorous relationship with.

In an exclusive interview with Primes’ entertainment journalist, Ibrahim Ben-Bako , he noted that he is single and ready to enter into another amorous relationship since the previous one backfired.

According to him, his newly released song titled 'Single' was inspired by the fact that he was no longer in any lovey-dovey connection with another lady.

The ‘Take Away’ hitmaker explained that he is one artiste whose music is influenced by his emotions. He added that songs such as ‘Wish Me Well’ and ‘Obiaa To’ to ‘Open Gate’ are a testimony of the things he has gone through.

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, he has been in the heartbreak recovery phase for some months now, but he would overcome because he is a 'hard guy'.

“This is actually not a broken heart song. It is about me being single for now because I was in a toxic relationship. I am no more in that relationship and that makes me single for now.”

Watch the Single music video by Kuami Eugene below:

