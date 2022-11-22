Shatta Michy made a lot of people happy after she confronted popular blogger GH Hyper for not posting about Mona's case

Many peeps were not too happy with the blogger when news came out that Hajia4reall had been arrested, as he denied the claims vehemently

Shatta Michy's comments had folks saying she was real and shared her sentiments

Ghanaian actress, Shatta Michy, confronted popular blogger GH Hyper regarding the alleged arrest of Hajia4reall.

Michy met the blogger on the green carpet at Rhythms On Da Runway, which took place on Sunday.

The actress and socialite was not too pleased about Hyper refusing to post about the arrest of the singer

The blogger, who has a close relationship with Hajia4reall, vehemently denied the allegations that Mona had been arrested and never acknowledged that the arrest was true, which did not sit well with many people.

Folks felt Hyper was not being sincere since he had reported negative news about others in the past but refused to do the same when it was Mona's turn. They felt this was because she was a close associate of his.

Many peeps were happy when Michy told him point blank she was not happy with how he handled the issue. Netizens commended Michy for being real.

Shatta Michy And GH Hyper Confrontation Sparks Reactions

gyamfuaah.xx was not too happy with the blogger:

If he mistakenly drop someone’s gist here in Ghana errr he will block me for sure that day

lanyobi_kitchen also said:

But Michy is never scared and I love her for that. She is tooo Real. I have been watching some bloggers who didn't post. But ll be posting others.

calistabenedicta also commented:

Your client got trouble you no go fit post am

afuakoto also reacted:

She talk am, she ain’t scared

