Celebrated media personality, Michy, has flaunted her lovely long legs and glowing skin on the runway at the just-ended Rhythms On Da Runway

She wore a black gown which accentuated her curves to perfection as she rocked bantu knots and a flawless makeup

Netizens have flooded social media with lovely messages hailing her for her confidence on the runway

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian business mogul and media personality, Michy, has shown that she is not only good at presenting entertainment news on Movement Tv and marketing products, but she is also talented on the runway.

Michy catwalking on the runway. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

At the recently held fashion show dubbed Rhythms On Da Runway, she modelled for renowned fashion designer Jants Collection.

Michy wore a black gown which she paired with a golden pair of heeled sandals. The dress had a long cut on the right side that stretched all the way to her hip-bone area.

The gown showed some cleavage as Michy flaunted her glistening melanin skin and her thick thighs on the runway.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The event was held on November 20, 2022, and it saw a number of fashion designers from across the county display their craft to guests.

Video of Michy displaying catwalking skills on the runway sparks reactions

theamma_portia remarked:

It’s the way this lady has worked on herself for me...

___dromo remarked:

She’s even more beautiful in person

ceyejay commented:

Michy with the legs

iam_gifty_abbey said:

Like, am super proud of this woman, seriously ✌️

favoursalu commented:

So like joke, like joke Michy stood her grounds and left Shatta for lifeI remember I was speaking for shatta one time and she blocked me. Well, I am happy she’s doing well without him.

mediaplus26 said:

Michy is a complete package intelligent and beautiful

ritcharl_stitching_home_gh said:

Michy talented paaa

Michy And Majesty Show Ghanaians How To Pronounce Her Name, Adorable Video Drops

YEN.com.gh reported that versatile singer, rapper and media personality Michy had schooled many Ghanaians who tend to mispronounce her name when they try to call her in public.

In the video, Michy noted that she has observed how many people do not mention her name the right way. She was spotted in the car with her son, Majesty when she quizzed him on how her name was pronounced as she spelt it out to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh