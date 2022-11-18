An old photo of Ghana's Shatta Wale and Nigeria's Burna Boy has surfaced online and this has generated conversations among music lovers

It was not disclosed what the occasion was; however, in the photo, old friends from Shatta Wale's camp could be spotted with the two musicians

The throwback photo has sparked reactions among Netizens as some wonder whether they would ever rekindle their friendship

A throwback photo of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Nigerian afrobeat musician Burna Boy has surfaced on the internet and this has sparked reactions.

Shatta Wale And Burna Boy. Photo Source: @shattawalenima @burnaboygram

Source: Getty Images

It is not certain what the occasion was. It could have been a video shoot for a music video since Burna Boy and Shatta Wale have a song together titled 'Hosanna' which was released in 2017.

The photo which surfaced online also gives the impression that there was a party going on since a number of Shatta Wale's friends as well as former members of the Shatta camp were also spotted in the photo.

The photo has stirred up massive reactions from music lovers as some share their opinions on the alleged feud that ensued between them and how it has impacted their music careers.

An old photo of Burna Boy and Shatta Wale gets many people talking

@DaakyeBillo:

How time flies. Time reach Shatta Wale too go run under en umbrella. Mandem rather fumble am with unnecessary banter. I hope they make up for old time's sake

@Kwasheyboyy:

You get too comfortable when you get chicken in your mouth. Somebody coming for the whole poultry. Obiaa ne ne vision

@cally_bills:

He is the most successful in this image. Sometimes u need to sit back and learn. This image right here is big motivation. I don't need any motivational speaker shid.

@i_Smile69:

Tbh I don’t think anyone in this picture has changed fr. Burna boy still standing out and staying focused. Shatta Wale still be lying to everyone like he’s doing in the pic. And Jupitar still wearing oversized tees with necks like that

@withsterlling:

Shatta never utilized everyone around him. Beef beef soorrrr

@TUUHEE:

The backstage boy is now bigger than the host, think about it. Work hard your time will come

Source: YEN.com.gh