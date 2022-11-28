The Black Stars of Ghana played their second game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea

The heated game saw Ghana emerge victorious after defeating their Asian opponents by three goals to two

Stonebwoy, Lydia Forson, and other Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to celebrate the Black Stars' victory

It is World Cup season and Ghanaians seem to have brought back the love they had for the Ghana Black Stars. For their second game in the popular football tournament, Ghana made a great comeback after suffering defeat at the hands of Portugal.

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars' meeting with South Korea ended on a positive note as Ghana beat the Asian nation by three goals to two. Goals from Salisu Mohammed and Kudus Mohammed got Ghanaians smiling and forgetting the economic hardships.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of popular Ghanaian celebrities who took to social media to celebrate Ghana's victory.

1. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy used the video of an excited football fan to convey his feelings on the victory. The man who was sweating profusely was seen singing and displaying different dance moves.

2. Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson opted for actions to show how she felt about Ghana's victory against South Korea. She shared a video of Asamoah Gyan's reaction, comparing it to that of Ghanaians.

3. Efia Odo

An impressed and excited Efia Odo came to the social media streets to inquire about the marital status of Ghana's star player, Kudus.

4. Ameyaw Debrah

Popular Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah was greatly impressed by the team's performance. He however wished the Ghana - South Korea game was the final as he believed their performance deserved a trophy.

5. Gifty Anti

Veteran media personality Gifty Anti was the most relieved when the game ended. She jokingly stated she lost weight due to the tension from the heated game.

6. Juliet Ibrahim

The Ghanaian actress and author shared a video addressing trolls who were convinced Ghana will not perform well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

7. Nana Ama McBrown

An excited Nana Ama McBrown took to Instagram to congratulate the Black Stars for their victory, sharing a video of her sweet interaction with fans.

8. Fameye

Ghanaian music star Fameye celebrated Ghana's win over South Korea in church style. The musician dressed in all-white, waved a handkerchief as he thanked God.

9. Nikki Samonas

To celebrate the Black Stars' victory, Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas revealed she will be doing a giveaway. She however did not state what exactly she was giving out.

10. Kweku Flick

The Ghanaian rapper made reference to his popular Black Stars anthem, reminding Ghanaians he had told them that Kudus was going to make the nation proud.

