Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has expressed his undying support for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, as they participate in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

While at a restaurant in Germany, the 'Have Mercy' crooner hinted that his support had reached the max such that any food he eats has to be in the colours of the Ghana flag

Speaking Fante while telling his fans how he is supporting the Black Stars has gotten many people laughing

Prolific Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has expressed his unending love and support for the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, by requesting food representing the colours of the country's flag.

Kofi Kinaata. Photo Source: @kinaatagh

Source: Instagram

While in Germany, the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker requested a plate of food that embodied the Ghana Flag.

To make his request a reality, the restaurant garnished bell peppers in the colours red, yellow and green. They then put an olive on top to represent the black star.

Captioning the post on his official Instagram page, he stated that he was passionate about the team and was rooting for them. He said,

I’m too passionate about #Ghana #BlackStars! Let us all give our Full Support! #TeamMooove

However, the part of the video that got many people laughing hard was how he explained the situation by speaking hi local dialect, Tarkoradi Fante.

Video of Kofi Kinaata requesting food made in the Ghana flag gets many laughing hard

securenation_ commented:

Asem nu ay3 Kritical

richmondamoh_ said:

Special delicacy ❤️

kwaku_geezy said:

Food support anaa full support

lightqhels remarked:

Ah. Well! Lemme just leave this here

directoroj remarked:

Asey it’s better you eat banku attachey to be safe oo, becaaaaauussseee……..

sarponggladys364 said:

Pappy Kojo please came for your brother wai

Source: YEN.com.gh