Shaatta Wale and Elsie Duncan Williams wowed peeps on the streets of Accra as they sang Bullet Proof

The energetic pair were in Accra for the Shaxi Activation Float and in a bid to promote the brand, captured the attention of passers-by

Elsie Duncan who performed with Shatta previously on Rhythms On Da Runway had folks admiring her outgoing nature

Elsie Duncan Williams, the first daughter of renowned man of God, Arch Bishop Duncan Williams, linked up with Shatta Wale at his Shaxi Activation Float.

Shatta Wale And Elsie Duncan, Daughter Of Duncan Williams Source: ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The beautiful lady who seems to be a big fan of Shatta was at the event to support Shatta and help create awareness for his Shaxi brand.

In a video, the pair joined forces to sing the hit single Bullet Proof, one of Shatta's biggest songs. Shatta and Elsie were on a moving stage truck as they performed the tune.

Elsie had Shatta laughing and smiling as she matched his energy and sang passionately.

The Shaxi Activation Float looked like it was a massive success as the dancehall star was able to capture the attention of peeps on the streets with his presence.

Shatta shared many flyers with taxis and drivers who worked with other ride-hailing services.

Shatta Wale And Elsie Duncan Warm Hearts

sistasegua commented:

shata Elsie niee

Kobbina86 said:

My all time favorite song from shata wale

emmanuelasare237 Currency 1 also wrote:

so Amazing chairman 1 Don u do all I will u long life, health and tooo much blessing, prosperity in Jesus mighty name

Adez778 was impressed:

Shatta Elsie's energy level no be small

jemimaantwi998 also reacted:

I see nothing wrong with this particular song,please Allow her to enjoy her self wai,one day born one day died

portia_bridile

Am beginning to love this woman that's how gradually we win souls for GOD. Some Gospel Musicians see hiplife artists as devils which is not how a good Christian should do.

Source: YEN.com.gh