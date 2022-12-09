Shatta Wale stormed the streets of Accra to promote his Shaxi ride-hailing service and shared flyers

The Shaxi Activation Float organized by Shatta was a way to create a buzz for the new ride-hailing service

The video of Shatta sharing flyers on the streets impressed fans as they expressed their love for him

Ghanaian dancehall star and CEO of Shaxi, Shatta Wale, on Thursday afternoon organised the Shaxi Activation Float, a promotional event to create a buzz for his rid-hailing service Shaxi.

Shatta together with Medikal, Fella Makafui and some of his close associates, stormed the streets of Accra to share flyers and make Ghanaians aware of the Shaxi brand.

Multiple videos from what looked like an exciting and fun-packed event popped up on social media. In one of the videos, Shatta Wale could be seen sharing flyers in traffic.

He was called by a taxi driver who wanted a flyer and Shatta quickly rushed to his vehicle and gave him one. Shatta ran from vehicle to vehicle sharing the flyers.

Although Shatta Wale had energetic young people with him who were sharing flyers as well he decided to join the activity which pleased many folks and had them calling him humble.

Fans Hail Shatta Wale

Quophyie Paradigm said:

In fact this is guy is a whole motivation on it own. He knows that the street is real and before everything can move on, u don’t have to sit home

Born Again commented:

Business man with big maind ✌️

AJ Brooks ❤️ was impressed:

Why am I watching and smiling too

Ebony Splash 21 wrote:

this is guy be the original chairman ooowoow

AREA-CAPTAIN also said:

Much love Shatta…..I’m a beneficial of Shaxi

Andy's also commented:

he cannot stay away from the street.. positive thinker

Source: YEN.com.gh