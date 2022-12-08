Nana Ama McBrown Claims Mohammed Salisu Dodged Her In Qatar, Praises Him While Watching Ghana Vs Uruguay Game
- Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has commended Black Stars' centre-back player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim
- She called him a saviour and a born star after he displayed an impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- The video has sparked massive reactions from netizens as many join Nana Ama McBrown in praising him
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has hailed the Black Stars' centre-back player, Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, for his impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Recording highlights of his performance during the game between Ghana and Uruguay at the group stage in the tournament, she expressed disappointment in not meeting him.
She hinted that when she met him in Qatar, she was about to greet him when he disappeared into thin air with his fellow Black Stars player, whom she spotted standing behind her.
Ghana Vs Uruguay: Video of Yaw Dabo's priceless reaction after meeting Edinson Cavani melts many hearts
In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah repeatedly uttered,
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Salisu, you are a born star. You are a saviour.
Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown hails Mohammed Salisu in video
askandrzurukarnei said:
I was about to greet you norrrrr na mewu bebia wu ni 1 player bi na mugyina megyi mu disappear gone!
Bounce wan stated:
If not him anka Uruguay will qualify
YesAm TooSweet opined:
Get to be closer to him, and you’ll see the angel in him. This boy is not the only player but a genius MoSalisu4❤️
bankalert165 commented:
His indeed a saviour ❤️
Icetee lyrics remarked:
He’s good
barikasafian said:
may Allah bless you, Salisu
Yaa Adepa 43 said:
Salisu, God bless you more
rhodaasare20 commented:
He indirectly did Suarez style but this time with his leg
Ghana Vs Uruguay: Mohammed Salisu says he's on the revenge side, video sparks massive reactions from Ghanaians
Nyaaba Christiana said:
so no one is talking about the "i was about to greet you norr"
Ghana Vs Uruguay: South Koreans Dance To GH Songs After Helping With 12 Years Revenge, Video Causes Stir
YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of South Koreans dancing to Ghanaian songs with Ghanaians outside a stadium has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral.
In the video, the Koreans were spotted rocking their country's jersey as they stood outside the stadium to party with Ghanaians after the match.
However, Ghanaians were jubilating because South Korea's win assisted Ghanaians in seeking revenge against Uruguayan player Luis Suarez, as they saw him weep after the games were over.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh