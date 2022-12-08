Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has commended Black Stars' centre-back player Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim

She called him a saviour and a born star after he displayed an impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The video has sparked massive reactions from netizens as many join Nana Ama McBrown in praising him

Celebrated Ghanaian actress has hailed the Black Stars' centre-back player, Mohammed Salisu Abdul Karim, for his impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nana Ama McBrown hails Mohammed Salisu at FIFA World Cup. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recording highlights of his performance during the game between Ghana and Uruguay at the group stage in the tournament, she expressed disappointment in not meeting him.

She hinted that when she met him in Qatar, she was about to greet him when he disappeared into thin air with his fellow Black Stars player, whom she spotted standing behind her.

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah repeatedly uttered,

Salisu, you are a born star. You are a saviour.

Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown hails Mohammed Salisu in video

askandrzurukarnei said:

I was about to greet you norrrrr na mewu bebia wu ni 1 player bi na mugyina megyi mu disappear gone!

Bounce wan stated:

If not him anka Uruguay will qualify

YesAm TooSweet opined:

Get to be closer to him, and you’ll see the angel in him. This boy is not the only player but a genius MoSalisu4❤️

bankalert165 commented:

His indeed a saviour ❤️

Icetee lyrics remarked:

He’s good

barikasafian said:

may Allah bless you, Salisu

Yaa Adepa 43 said:

Salisu, God bless you more

rhodaasare20 commented:

He indirectly did Suarez style but this time with his leg

Nyaaba Christiana said:

so no one is talking about the "i was about to greet you norr"

Source: YEN.com.gh