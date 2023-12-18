Shatta Wale has made some derogatory comments about the Play Ghana music campaign

Samini descended on his colleague, berating him for setting the campaign back after intensive efforts

Netizens weighed in on Samini's efforts to put Shatta Wale in check after the latter's derogatory statements online

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale took many fans by surprise after he aired his opinions about the ongoing Play Ghana campaign.

The appeal was forwarded to the government by a team of Ghanaian musicians, including Samini and Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale's derogatory remarks sparked a lot of controversy among the campaigners and other industry insiders.

Samini descends on Shatta Wale and schools him on the Play Ghana campaign Photo source: Twitter/SaminiDagaati, Twitter/ShattWalegh

Samini addresses Shatta Wale's derogatory remarks about the Play Ghana campaign

According to Shatta Wale, the campaign, spearheaded by Samini and Black Sherif, is influenced by their poverty-riddled mindset.

He authored a tweet on December 17, 2023, calling the campaign nonsense and ridiculing its objectives.

Today, Samini served the controversial Ghanaian artiste a response on the same platform, saying:

"Bro Lol. Ghana has become a spotlight over the last few years and this is not ending anytime soon. What’s wrong with creatives appealing for more local content on our airwaves? Who does this hurt? So if it’s not your suggestion then it’s nonsense eeh lol. Shut up I beg #saminixperience #playghana."

Netizens rally behind Samini after he berated Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they hailed Samini for putting Shatta Wale in check.

@KwabyStarph remarked:

@shattawalegh is gradually becoming one of Ghana's problem. The early we stop him, the better for his music career. He's becoming irrelevant...

@JacobYoungmoney opined:

Do u think American musicians beg radio and other platforms to project their music. It’s always self embedded in them to project their own. That’s not the solution to our problem. Ask the big men to put money for the tin inside and it will work. Chelsea sef win UCL

@kaytoons_studio said:

thank you! put him in his right senses

