Hajia Bintu mesmerized internet citizens with her dance moves in a video and had them drooling over her

The beautiful TikToker wore a tight outfit which highlighted her sharp and voluptuous curves

Hajia wiggled her waist spectacularly to the amazement of many netizens who expressed their undying love for her

Ghanaian TikTok star and socialite, Hajia Bintu, caused massive traffic on the internet as she shut down TikTok with her eye-catching and mouth-watering dance moves.

The well-endowed and beautiful lady had peeps staring in glee as they drooled over her exciting waist whine and leg movement.

Hajia wore a tight, green designer outfit which beautifully highlighted her sharp curves and voluptuous body.

The pretty social media sensation danced to Olamide's 'Don't Stop.' The apartment she was in looked almost as beautiful as herself as it had a luxurious decor and exquisite design.

Hajia Bintu's dance video had 56k likes, 473 comments and 418 shares, a testament to the socialite's star power. Hajia Bintu's big personality and dance moves have helped her amass 1.8 million followers on TikTok alone. The social media star has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Fans Gush Over Hajia Bintu

Zendaya was impressed:

Has Guinness book of records reached out to you? as the most beautiful woman of the century ‍♀️‍♀️❤❤❤❤❤❤

user4641294926565 wrote:

I want to be like you when I grow up

nicecodedjoshua als said:

this one fit make person get accident for inside snow ooo

MALICK CORR also wrote:

you are really looking very beautiful lady

chisomchizzy399 commented:

I wish to be like youyou are my idol.everything natural

user1465774257702 also wrote:

awwn the nyash is nyashing not like destiny etiko own

