The 3-year-old daughter of style icon Nana Ama McBrown has been photographed looking dazzling in elegant outfits

The fashion model and brand ambassador has become a role model for other kids with her stylish looks and unique hairstyles

Baby Maxin and her celebrity parents Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah are the perfect family to follow for style tips

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown will among many things grow up to become a style icon like her celebrity mother.

Maxim Mawusi Mensah popularly called Baby Maxim is the brand ambassador of a top clothing brand at the age of three.

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter wear matching kente outfits. source: iambabymaxin

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young fashion model has been photographed in some stunning outfits ahead of the yuletide season.

While style icons like Jackie Appiah, Zynnell Zuh, Joselyn Dumas, and obviously her mother are planning for their end-of-year photo shoot, the young model has wowed her fans with her photos.

Baby Maxim channels her mother's iconic hairstyle as she slays in a pink-themed outfit while driving her toy chariot. She accessorized beautifully while smiling at the cameras.

tracyboakye_lovers

Awww long tym yyywe miss you soo much baby

evergreenfarida

Our little princess where have u been u're missed

kofisika80

My maxin where have you been, awwwww I miss you my baby ❤️❤️❤️

faustinaoseia

We miss you Maxin❤️❤️❤️

annamankwa

What a pretty girl

abenasapphire

Hello pretty how have you been

In another post, she was spotted in an-all white ensemble and matching white shoes. The glam team styled her hair with white fascinators to complete her look.

Baby Maxin: McBrown's Daughter Steps Out With Her Father In Canada, Shares Beautiful Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maxin Mawusi Mensah, also referred to as Baby Maxin, is the award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter.

The family recently traveled to Canada, and the pictures from that trip show Maxin spending time with her father, Maxwell Mensah.

The images of Maxin were posted on her Instagram page. She was dressed in a long-sleeved t-shirt, black jogging bottoms, and sneakers.

She was standing next to a toy car as her father, who was dressed in all-black, was holding the girl's hand.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh