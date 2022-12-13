Hajia Bintu has captured the attention of Ghanaians with her scintillating dance moves and videos

The pretty lady has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star(TikTok) category

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the best dance videos produced by Hajia Bintu in 2022 that have made her a sensation

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Pretty Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, has been one of the trending sensations on social media and has grown her audience massively over the last 10 months.

Hajia Bintu: 5 Videos Of Pretty TikToker Source: bintu_hajia TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikToker's cute looks and unique niche have afforded her the kind of growth she has seen in terms of engagements and interactions on her social media pages.

Hajia's biggest weapon is her dancing skills. The TikTok star has a way with her feet and waist that mesmerizes her audience.

Her fashion sense can also not go unnoticed. In most of her videos, Hajia dresses to kill, wearing pretty dresses that outline her sweet figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

To award Hajia Bintu's hard work, YEN.com.gh has nominated her for the Social Media Star(TikTok) category at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Here are 5 dance videos of Hajia Bintu that won the internet in 2022.

1. Hajia Bintu Shakes Waste In Tight Corset Dress

Hajia Bintu stunned folks with this transition dance video. Hajia magically changed from regular clothes into a tight corset dress and shook her waist. The video had over 2 million views.

2. Hajia Bintu Does Kete Dance

Hajia Bintu showed her versatility when she attended a funeral and stunned folks with a sweet Kete dance.

3. Hajia Bintu Links Up With Don Jazzy

The TikToker's dancing skills took her all the way to Nigeria as she linked up with Don Jazzy. The video garnered 1.1 million views on TikTok

4. Hajia Bintu Shakes Waist In Grand Mansion

The TikToker shook the internet as she shook her waist in the comfort of her home in a tight dress. The video had 2.6 million views.

5. Hajia Bintu And PVD Faya Challenge

Hajia Bintu grew her Nigerian connection one more time as she linked up with Nigerian star PVD.

Hajia Bintu, Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa And 2 Other TikTok Stars Nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards

In a related story, Ghana's number one online news website YEN.com.gh has launched the first edition of its exciting YEN Entertainment Awards.

The reputable award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers across various categories.

One of the keenly contested categories is the Social Media Star award (TikTok category} with Hajia Bintu, Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa, Erkuah Official, and Wesley Kesse.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh