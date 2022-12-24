Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TikTok star, Asantewaa, has dropped stunning photos rocking lovely braids and tattered jeans

Captioning the post "Lagos babe" gave her fans a hint that she was in Nigeria and the photos showed that she was definitely having a good time

Many of her fervent followers have gushed over the adorable TikTok star as they flood the comment section with sweet messages and love emojis

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has gotten many gushing over her after they spotted her in Bantu knots and braids as she was spotted wearing tattered jeans.

Asantewaa rocking Bantu knots and braids. Photo Source: _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

In the carousel post on her Instagram page, she was captured wearing a pair of jeans that were tattered at the front part. The jeans had fringes on both sides.

She slayed her look with a pair of yellow and white sneakers and a yellow bag which she hand across her shoulders.

One thing that stood out was her hair. The front section of the braids was braided in cornrows and tied in a form of Bantu knots to add some style to the hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The bottom section of the braids was styled in knotless braids and held in a ponytail and left to hang at her back.

Reactions as Asantewaa slays in tattered jeans and flaunts newly done braids in photos

dancegodlloyd commented:

Second Pose nu hmm ibi wicked pass!

jenni_frank said:

Asam , my girl

emperor.brand said:

We love to see it. Welcome to your new culture.

_.lasthour commented:

Ghanaian Queen

akosuanala stated:

Chioma ❤️❤️

mharbenarh_xx remarked:

First slide

lamiinn_n commented:

A Goddess in her Glory❤️

Asantewaa Drops Stunning Graduation Photos From 2020, Many Hail Her For Getting Honors

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular TikTok star Asantewaa has gotten many people showering her with unconditional praise after she shared graduation photos from two years ago.

Sharing the photo which was taken in 2020 after she graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), many have gushed over her infectious beauty.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that she graduated with honours, and that since she left the institution, she has made more money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh