Oliver Khan, A.K.A Ship Dealer, is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup to throw his support behind the Black Stars

The hilarious social media and radio sensation was spotted in Doha rocking bright Ghanaian colours

Many peeps were excited to see him in Doha and said the chronic braggart would not let the ears of Ghanaians rest when he gets back

Ghanaian social media and radio sensation Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, has been spotted in Qatar.

Source: UGC

The hilarious man, who is known for his chronic bragging, was seen rocking beautiful Ghanaian colours in Doha.

He covered his forehead and waist with Ghana flags. An excited young man who noticed Oliver Khan as he climbed a flight of stairs began recording him and engaged him in a conversation, stating that he was a big fan of his.

Oliver Khan features on Bright Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM, a Kumasi-based radio station and became popular because of his funny antics and braggart nature.

His antics have won him a lot of fans on Ghanaian social media. Many folks who saw the video of Oliver in Qatar could not hold their laughter and said he would not cease to brag about it when he returns to Ghana.

Oliver Khan Gets Peeps Laughing

cilla yeboah said:

Eeeeeiiiii His Royal Highness Prince Oliver Khan of London is in Qatar Kankam will not have peace this Christmas

@twins diaries commented:

When he comes back we dead

Masaraati also said:

I’ve already bought enough data bundle for his welcome cos problems dey come happen once he’s back

Akua okore❤️ also commented:

Am afraid when he comes backour ears will tear

Adwoa Prom also wrote:

We won’t have ears when he returns let’s pray they win

McBrown's Kitchen: Bright Kankam Boadu Narrates How He Met Oliver Khan; Hilarious Video Gets Many Laughing

In other news, Nana Ama McBrown Featured Bright Kankam Boadu, a radio presenter and social media sensation, Oliver Khan, on her latest episode of McBrown's Kitchen.

In the interview, Bright Kankam Boadu narrated how he met Oliver Khan and how their radio show became popular.

The antics and comments of Oliver had many peeps laughing as they enjoyed the funny interview.

