Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Duncan-Williams, was spotted at his sister's concert, Elsie Music to show his support for her

His presence has sparked massive reactions on the internet as many sought to figure out the conversations that were being had in the video

The video has sparked massive reactions online as netizens claim Daniel was not happy to be there because his father was also there

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Duncan-Williams has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted backstage at, Elsie Otto aka Elsie Music's concert.

Duncan Willaims and his children Elsie Music and Daniel Duncan-Williams. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

In the video, Elsie Music was seen having a conversation with her father, The Archbishop of Action Chapel International.

During that time, Daniel Duncan-Williams who is affectionately called Papi Shilo was on standby in the same room as he looked on with an unbothered look from a distance.

Moments later, Elsie was captured speaking to Papi Shilo. With his hand on his chin and Elsie's hands clasped together, many netizens began to guess the conversation they were having.

Many netizens reacted to the video by coming up with their own skit looking at their actions in the video.

Reactions as Daniel Duncan-Williams aka Papi Shilo is spotted at Elsie Music's concert

tripleabakes stated:

He is not happy at home. Watch well he is passing a msg across but we are only wanting him to be holy. Something happens behind.

ekya21 remarked:

The comment section

nana_adjoa__safowaa commented:

Papa Shilo bore oooo

urstruly_praiz said:

Big sis was telling papi shilo to keep calm na 3nky3 daa b3 k)

abito.africa said:

“Have you played my new track featuring Eno barony to Daddy? Did he like my raps? Kindly tell him I’m working on a new banger ft Sarkodie, Blacko and 21 Savage. Convince dad to send me money for the video."

dorothy_prah said:

U see how calm he is in front of his Father. That should tell u, the man has power in his household.

