Davido has expressed disdain at Bongo Ideas after he made some comments about his son weeks ago

The Nigerian singer entered Bongo's DMs to express his disgust at the things Bongo said about his son's death

Many people have condemned Bongo's attitude on social media, with many saying he has taken his attention-seeking attitude too far

Controversial Twitter socialite, Bongo Ideas, has sparked reactions on social media after he posted photos of some comments Davido made in his Twitter DMs.

The Nigerian musician was peeved about some comments Bongo Ideas made regarding his son Ifeanyi's death some weeks ago.

Davido lost his son in November after he drowned in their home pool. Bongo Ideas took to Twitter to blame Davido and Chioma for their child's passing.

It seems Davido has had the comments of Bongo on his chest for a while and has now told him what he had on his mind.

Many peeps said Davido messaging Bongo Ideas privately showed how hurt he was by what The socialite said.

Many folks have condemned Bongo Ideas for his controversial social media antics. The Twitter influencer has come under blast on multiple occasions for his contentious opinions.

Folks Blast bongo Ideas

SavvyRinu a popular Nigerian influencer said:

Trying to gain clout on someone’s loss? You are a very terrible person.

freecreator666 commented:

For Davido to come down to your level, then man is really hurt… I hope you don’t go ahead and beg him for momo o cos u dier small chance

AgyaponKennedy said:

That yawa statement you made on him when he lost his son no’s reply be that Dey gaurd if @davido has sent you a reply . That guy will hunt you down mark it anywhere.. ony3-“a gbemi…

Source: YEN.com.gh