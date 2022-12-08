Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas is now trending as 'Momo Ideas' as a troll tag

Netizens are having a frenzy on the young man after screenshots of him asking for money from @archipalago popped up

The messages showed that Bongo was asking for $50 as a favour but he has asserted that it is payment for a job he did for the musician

Ghanaian musician and actor Palago Mufasa better known as @Archipalago has leaked screenshots of a conversation he had with Albert Nat Hyde that is making the lad trend online as 'Momo Ideas'.

In Palago's words, Bongo Ideas was begging in his dms like a homeless kid.

"I gift am money but he say Ebi small.. how dumb that is, like Abi ein popii..," he added.

Photos of 'Momo Ideas' and Screenshot of Bongo's Messages to Archipalago Photo credit: @gyaigyimii, @archipalago

The screenshot Palago shared indeed showed Albert asking for $50, adding that he was in a tight spot financially and needed some assistance.

See it below:

However, Palago later suggested in a separate tweet that he was pissed because after sending the said amount, Bongo came back telling him that the amount was too little.

"I sent Bongo $50 he say Ebi small…. ohiani stubborn proud!.. Odwan! Kwasia Banku Abeteku!!!!," he said.

Bongo Ideas, however, asserted in tweets on his handle @bongoideas that he had done a job for the musician, for which he was asking for payment to be made.

"I did a great job at resurrecting your already comatose career and I deserve my dues. I know you’re desperate for clout, feed off the crumbs from my table. I know you want this attention so badly but you’ve forgotten you were in my dm begging me to promote your mediocre tracks. In fact, my tweet increased the viewership on that wack video on YouTube," he said.

See his tweets below:

Bongo Ideas being trolled as 'Momo Ideas'

Sadly, the explanation given by Albert Nat Hyde did not save him from getting trolled on the bird platform.

Below are some of the tweets from tweeps who have been trolling the lad.

Famous Blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, had his say on the fiasco, stating he found nothing wrong with what Bongo Ideas did.

See his tweet below:

When Bongo Ideas apologized for going too far

The last time Bongo Ideas trended violently was when the Ghanaian social media sensation, also known as Journalist Albert, rendered an unqualified apology for his derogatory comments against respected Ghanaian journalist, Nathan Quao and his newly-wedded wife.

