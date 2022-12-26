Shatta Wale achieved a massive feat as he filled the Accra Sports Stadium to the brim on 25th December 2022

The dancehall king made Ghanaians proud as he did what many musicians have failed to do in the past

The Freedom Wave Concert was a massive success and YEN.com.gh has gathered five videos from the massive show

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, made history on 25th December 2022 as he pulled a massive audience to his Freedom Wave Concert.

Freedom Wave Concert: Shatta Wale Fills Up Accra Sports Stadium Source Gh Hyper

Source: Instagram

The show which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium was a massive success and videos from the event have stunned many Ghanaians.

The Accra Sports Stadium has always been a tough sell as many big acts such as Wizkid have failed to fill it to maximum capacity in the past. YEN.com.gh has gathered five eye-catching videos from the Freedom Wave Concert.

1. Shatta Wale Fills Up Stadium To The brim

Shatta performed late at dawn and a video of his grand appearance at the show stunned many netizens. The video showed the stadium filled to the brim.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Shatta Wale And Medikal Make Enterance

Shatta Wale and his sidekick, Medikal, made their way to the Accra Sports Stadium in a long convoy of expensive vehicles.

3. Medikal "Scatters" Stage

Medikal took to the stage with a quad bike to perform and had the crowd cheering loudly as he thrilled them with some of his best bangers.

4. Larruso Blesses Fans With Cash

Larruso, one of the guest performers at the Freedom Wave Concert caused a scene as he showered fans with cash from his Range Rover.

5. Shatta Wale Does 360 Dance On Stage

Shatta Wale showed off his dance moves as he performed. He went round in circles on one leg in a 360 motion.

Freedom Wave Concert: Shatta Wale Shuts Down Accra Sports Stadium With Grand Entrance

In a related story, Shatta Wale made history at the Freedom Wave Concert 2022 as he pulled a massive crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The dancehall king made a grand entrance onto the stage and had the entire stadium cheering.

In one of the videos, the stadium looked parked to the brim which excited a lot of social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh