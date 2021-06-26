• Nana Ama McBrown had joined rapper Okyeame Kwame on stage at the 2021 VGMA

• The rapper says he was not expecting McBrown to join him, and so he was very shocked

• He confessed to not knowing what to do when McBrown came, but he still enjoyed her presence

Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his former lover, Nana Ama McBrown, made the headlines when she joined him on the 2021 VGMA stage during his performance.

Speaking on the matter on TV3 and monitored by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame Kwame has confessed to not expecting McBrown to join him, adding that it was not planned.

According to the rapper, he was so shocked to see McBrown mounting the stage to join him, and out of the shock, he did not know what exactly to do.

Okyeame, however, enjoyed McBrown’s appearance on the stage when he said it was a good thing for her to have graced the show with her beauty.

Background

Nana Ama McBrown has got invited guests at the 2021 VGMA clapping and cheering her on when she decided to join rapper Okyeame Kwame on stage.

Okyeame Kwame was performing some of his old songs, and McBrown had been on her feet dancing at where she sat.

However, moved by the performance, she started dancing away from her seat and before one could realise it, she climbed the stage to join her ex-lover.

The gesture has got some people concluding that Okyeame made McBrown feel 'unwanted' on the stage.

Others say McBrown was left disappointed when Okyeame failed to hand over the microphone to her much as she anticipated.

A photo of a disappointed McBrown with her mouth wide opened on the stage circulated on social media.

Love affair

Okyeame Kwame is known to have dated McBrown for many years in the early 90s before they went their separate ways.

The two are currently married to their respective partners, and all indications point that they are still good friends.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame was full of praise for McBrown when she jammed to his most current song, Yeeko.

Okyeame himself shared the video of McBrown dancing to his song on his Instagram page and commented that: "Money is sweet".

The comments came because McBrown flaunted her huge mansion while dancing to the song.

