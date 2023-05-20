Rapper Strongman in an interview with ABN Radio One, detailed how he was struggling during the period his girlfriend Nana Ama was pregnant with their daughter Simona

In a recent interview with ABN Radio One, renowned rapper Strongman opened up about the difficult period he experienced while his girlfriend, Nana Ama, was pregnant with their daughter Simona. Despite his rising fame and the success of his hit songs, the artist admitted that he was struggling to make ends meet, unable to even boast of having GH¢500 in his pocket.

Strongman (Left) daughter (Middle), Nana Ama Strong (Right) Photo Source: Strongman

Source: Facebook

During this challenging time, Strongman said he found himself grappling with financial hardships. The rapper said this period made him decide to shift away from mainstream commercial tunes and return to his true calling—rap music. According to Strongman, he realised he was making more money with rap songs than with mainstream music.

Reflecting on those tough times, Strongman acknowledged the immense difficulties he faced, both personally and professionally. He said the financial strain took its toll on him, leaving him feeling the weight of responsibility as he awaited the arrival of his daughter.

Fanns admire Strongman

Fans of the rapper were impressed with how Strongman was able to overcome his challenges and praised him.

isaactamakloe725 wrote:

Someone once told me a child is a blessing immediately you pray to God to bless you for your child

sarkodie commented:

ah but that was like just 3 years ago and he had been in the game for like 5 years before that

FIDESH_YNG‼️ reacted:

This is hard 500 paa‍♂️

Source: YEN.com.gh