Ghanaians were treated to some great music in 2022 by some of the top artistes in the country

Songs like On God, Kwaku The Traveller, Second Sermon, Sugar Cane and others were on the airwaves nonstop

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top songs in 2022 that got Ghanaians dancing and the artistes who sang them

For years, Ghana has been known as one of the powerhouses in African music. The county churns out high-quality music year in, and year out and 2022 was no different.

Top musicians in Ghana showed why they are highly respected and have large fan bases as they dropped some massive bangers.

A few less popular musicians also towed the lane of the top dogs as they also dropped big hits which propelled their careers to massive heights.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the top songs that took Ghana by storm in 2022.

On God by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, in 2022, showed why he is one of the biggest musicians Ghana has ever produced. The dancehall star dropped one of the biggest bangers in 2022 with On God.

The motivational song tells Shatta's story and the opposition he faces daily as a superstar. The song charted for weeks and had over 5 million views on Youtube.

Second Sermon by Black Sherif

Second Sermon was more than just a song, it was an anthem. The massive tune was one of Black Sherif's biggest career hits and propelled his career to higher heights. The tune was on the lips of almost every Ghanaian.

Kwaku The Traveller

Black Sherif came back even stronger after Second Sermon and dropped Kwaku The Traveller, a song that took him to the international stage.

The likes of Dj Khaled and other top public figures jammed to the tune. The song got so popular it became a viral TikTok challenge.

Sugar Cane by Camidoh

Camidoh's Sugar Cane was one of the most memorable and fun bangers of 2022. The sweet tune was accompanied by some electrifying dance moves which went viral on TikTok. The song's remix has garnered a whopping 47 million views on Youtube.

Therapy by Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy mesmerised Ghanaians with his soothing song, 'Therapy'. The dancehall artiste showed his melodic side as he laced the song with some goosebumps-inducing vocals.

