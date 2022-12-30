Ghana has had a number of breakout music stars in the year 2022 who thrilled Ghanaians with some good music

The likes of Black Sherif, Lasmid and Camidoh got their biggest break this year as their hit songs put them in the limelight

YEN.com.gh has reviewed 4 of the latest Ghanaian stars in 2022 and which songs brought them recognition.

Gaining stardom in the music industry is not an easy task as it takes a lot of effort and time to capture the attention of an audience and get them to like your music.

Many musicians have been looking for their big break for years, and some of them finally got the spotlight in 2022.

Ghanaians are always on the lookout for new talent worthy of their support and this year, four music stars were able to capture their hearts. Four of the notable musicians are Black Sherif, Lasmid, Camidoh and G Migos.

1. Black Sherif

Black Sherif is arguably the biggest breakout star in 2022. The musician has been around for a while but finally rose to stardom this year when he dropped his Second Sermon tune. The song was everywhere and was one of the most successful songs from Ghana.

Black Sherif subsequently did a remix with Burna Boy which was successful as well. The young man from Konongo Zongo, went on to drop Kwaku The Traveller, another massive banger which went worldwide.

He capped off the year on a beautiful note when he dropped his The Villain I Never Was album in October.

2.Lasmid

Lasmid, gained popularity when he made an appearance on MTN Hitmaker but needed a proper push to gain the recognition he needed. 2022 was the young man's year as he finally got the spotlight he needed.

His Friday Night banger was one of the biggest songs in 2022 and it propelled his career to higher heights.

3. Camidoh

Sugar Cane hitmaker, Camidoh, had a very successful 2022. The musician also featured on MTN's hitmaker in the past in search of his big break but to no avail. 2022 finally smiled on him as his Sugar Cane record topped multiple charts.

He did a remix with King Promise, Mayorkun and Darko which did even better than the original. Camidoh toured the world performing his breakout record.

4. G Migos

G Migos have proved themselves to be a very talented rap group. The duo dazzled Ghanaians with their unique American style of rap. Their song, Jigger, gained the respect and recognition of Ghanaians. Rap legend, Sarkodie, was so impressed with the duo he offered to hop on the tune and did a remix with them.

