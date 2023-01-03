The seven daughters of popular Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong have captured the hearts of many netizens with their Afrochella outfits

A video of each of the seven Agyapong sisters rocking their outfits has turned heads on social media as each of them flaunts their looks

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many hail the sisters for their stunning outfits

Seven daughters of popular Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, have dazzled many netizens with the outfits they wore to Afrochella 2022.

In a trending video sighted on the official Tiktok page of one of the sisters, @amandaagy, she gave her fervent followers a rundown of each of the outfits each of the seven sisters wore.

From corset dresses to crop tops to pleated mini dresses, the young ladies got many gushing over their stunning looks for the concert.

The video shows them taking over Afrochella by storm as they captured the attention of many.

Captioning the video, they hinted that they wanted to give Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy something nice to look at. This signifies that the sisters are staunch Burna Boy fans.

Reactions from netizens as Kennedy Agyapong's 7 daughters flaunt their Afrochella outfits

Dee Dee stated:

Y'all are giving "Child of Destiny" vibes!! I love it!

Rudegal remarked:

Amanda is that girl with the girls always giving

Gracie remarked:

Y’all come through with the fits every year!!

xbriananicole commented:

We need this in doll form ‍

Lashawn said:

I love it …goal unlocked to be afrochella23

Prince K Blaq commented:

Amanda always killing it I love that vibe

