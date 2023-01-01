Celebrated Afrobeat musician, Mr Eazi, has been spotted gifting workers who were on site making preparations for Detty Rave 4 money on Christmas day to buy lunch

In the video, he was spotted walking to their various stations to hand them their notes as they beamed with smiles

Many netizens, upon spotting the video, have showered Mr Eazi with praises for being a thoughtful employer

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, has melted the hearts of many netizens with a video where he handed money to labourers on site who worked on making Detty Rave 4 a success.

Mr Eazi gifts workers money for lunch. Photo Source: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

According to him, these workers were away from family and working tirelessly on Christmas day in order to make Detty Rave a success.

Captioning the post on his officially verified Instagram page, he wrote,

A very Merry Christmas to the team on site working non stop even on Christmas Day to make sure @thedettyrave is all set up!!!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the video, he was seen holding a bundle of notes as he walked to the various stations of the workers to hand them their Christmas gifts.

The excitement that was beaming off their faces warmed the hearts of many netizens who watch the video.

Beautiful reactions as Mr Eazi gifts labourers cash on Christmas day

ekellybeatz said:

Bless you bro

_iamdammyk__ commented:

God Abeg I want to be able to give too

canadafunds101 stated:

More blessings

emmcee_rnb stated:

Don Eazi with doings

_iamdammyk__ remarked:

Nothing beats a good heart

am_razor commented:

Thanks for the smile on their faces

kwesi_vybrant_7 said:

Herh, you are very humble ooo hmm I pray I get that spirit of humbleness in you

ojadike_ remarked:

This is what I call Christianity ooh! If you like, sleep in the church, and fast 40 days and nights, you still won’t make heaven if you don’t have the spirit of giving.

boysidii said:

The bossss

jamelpeprah commented:

Doings get levels

Mr Eazi Spends Over GH₵‎500k On Security for Detty Rave Concert, Many Amazed At Cost

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian-Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has disclosed that he spent USD 50,000, which is GH₵‎ 500,622.50, per the exchange rate on Google, on security for Detty Rave 4.

He revealed that the organisers of the concert planned on having about 500 security personnel and this came at a huge cost.

The music festival, which took place on the grounds of Untamed Empire along the Spintex road on December 27, 2022, so many revellers show up in their numbers to party.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh