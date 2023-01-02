Efia Odo was on UTV's A Day With The Stars show to promote her new song 'Getting To The Bag'

Diana Asamoah was one of the guests on the show and her facial expression while Efia Odo performed her song was hilarious

Many netizens could not get over the look on her face and dropped hilarious comments

Ghanaian socialite and actress now-turned-musician, Efia Odo, featured on UTV's A Day With The Stars show on New Year's day with gospel singer, Diana Asamoah.

Efia used the opportunity to promote her new song on the platform. She had previously announced that she was now into music and dropped a video snippet of 'Getting To The Bag' on her Instagram page.

She took the promotion up a notch on UTV's platform and performed the new banger. Something peculiar happened as she was signing and dancing to her tune. Fellow guest on the show, Diana Asamoah, had a solemn and disappointed look on her face while Efia jammed to the song.

She stared at her in disbelief for minutes as she sang the tune. Diana did not look moved although everyone at the UTV studios was jamming to and enjoying the song. Diana Asamoah's expression went viral on social media as netizens tried to figure out what was running through her mind.

Ghanaians React To Diana Asamoah's Expression

MissSiaw said:

Only God knows what she’s thinking

Delasimusic also commented:

I’m digging it though but Diana looks like she’s about to die haha

Tbag__1 also reacted:

Christians thinking the world revolves around them

judenyaho also said:

Diana Asamoah is what the word Uncomfortable looks like . Hahahahahahahahaah

melalita_ also wrote:

A hit gospel singer sitting by a cardi b wannabe? Oh wow...

Efia Odo Drops ‘Getting To The bag’ Music Video, Sparks Massive Reactions On Social media

In a related story, Popular socialite Efia Odo has dropped the official music video for her new song 'Getting To The Bag' and this has gotten the inter buzzing.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, she was captured wearing a black body suit and a thigh-high pair of boots.

The music video has sparked massive reactions on social media as some urge her to perfect her music craft.

