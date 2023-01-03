A Ghanaian man left many confused after he developed a foreign accent immediately he saw Meek Mill

The young man approached Meek while he was heading out of a building and expressed his love for him

The video sparked hilarious reactions from netizens as they wondered where the young man purchased his botched-up foreign accent

A Ghanaian man who claims to be a huge fan of Meek Mill chanced upon him as he made his way out of a building.

Ghanaian Man Approaches Meek Mill

Source: Instagram

The excited young man made a selfie video and expressed his love for Meek Mill in a peculiar foreign-like accent.

The hilarious young man tried to pull off an American accent but it sounded incoherent and botched up. He told Meek Mill that his music changed his life. A statement many felt he made just to get in the good books of the US rapper.

In the hilarious video, Meek Mill looked confused for a minute when the young man began to speak but later noticed he was expressing admiration for him.

Meek's entourage took videos of the man as he spoke passionately. His forced foreign accent however made it hard for netizens to take him seriously. They dropped hilarious comments ripping into him.

Ghanaian Meek Mill Fan Causes Stir

princebrown839 said:

You’re the reason Hyundai accent dey cost for Gh

nana_adwoa_1_ commented:

This guy didn’t fully pay for accent he bought at makola market

bey_llis1_wiggle also reacted:

He was like what’s wrong with this guy

andy_cole_6 commented:

@princeazah Maybe Meek would’ve signed him if he did straighten his tongue and speak well

Meek Mill's Phone: New Details Drop As Nadia Adongo Musah Presents Rapper His Device

In other stories, Meek Mill's phone was stolen at the just-ended Afro Nation Concert and with the help of Nadia Adongo Musah and the IGP it was found.

In a video that has surfaced, Nadia presented Meek Mill with his lost but found device and he expressed gratitude.

Many Ghanaians marvelled at the efforts and measures that were taken by high-ranking officials to help find Meek's phone.

