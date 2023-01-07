2Sure of popular love reality show Date Rush has flaunted his brand new car online after going through some challenges in 2022

In a video recorded by popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, 2Sure beamed with smiles as he showed people his new Totoya Camry

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they shower him with congratulatory messages

A handsome young man of Date Rush fame called 2Sure has flaunted his brand new car on social media as he recently acquired it.

2Sure of Date Rush fame flaunts the new Toyota Camry.



According to him, life has not been easy and he hinted that the car was a brand-new Toyota Camry.

He also revealed that it was the 2023 version of the prestigious car brand and that he could not wait to get it registered.

However, popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, who recorded the video, revealed that 2Sure had to sell his old Toyota Camry in order to raise some funds to cater for some hospital bills.

Reactions as 2Sure purchases a brand new car after selling the old one

phatbwoysteeve commented:

Akata nnim ehuhuro

richieblinks_gh remarked:

Ei Lord of the rings

dr_downblow commented:

He go get money buy fuel deɛ?

ns_foe said:

Is de Dior for me

vrxdavies commented:

some Dior be

kingsley_brooklyn stated:

"me b3 register mpo"

aj_grace_ said:

I guess it's cold in ghana...or the man dey comot from ksi

iwankings2 said:

I love the last part ... wo nana da wase paa

ankwandahlawrence said:

congrats 2sure

yahya6295 opined:

Why are you explaining someone's life issues on media?

Meanwhile, many more congratulatory messages are pouring in for 2Sure as he buys a new car.

Emmanuel Date Rush: Contestant Rejected By All Ladies For Being A Teacher In Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gentleman who goes by the name Emmanuel went on the popular Date Rush reality show to find love but ended up being unsuccessful.

Emmanuel who teaches in a private institution was tagged by the women as not having the strong financial muscle to meet their needs.

One of the ladies even said in a video that she wanted to consider him although she was not into fair gentlemen. However, because of the money situation, he will be unable to 'maintain' her.

