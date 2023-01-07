2Sure Of Date Rush Fame Acquires New Toyota Car In 2023, Flaunts It In Video As Fans Watch In Awe
- 2Sure of popular love reality show Date Rush has flaunted his brand new car online after going through some challenges in 2022
- In a video recorded by popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, 2Sure beamed with smiles as he showed people his new Totoya Camry
- The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they shower him with congratulatory messages
A handsome young man of Date Rush fame called 2Sure has flaunted his brand new car on social media as he recently acquired it.
According to him, life has not been easy and he hinted that the car was a brand-new Toyota Camry.
He also revealed that it was the 2023 version of the prestigious car brand and that he could not wait to get it registered.
However, popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, who recorded the video, revealed that 2Sure had to sell his old Toyota Camry in order to raise some funds to cater for some hospital bills.
Jidenna jumps out of Ghana Air Force helicopter with excitement, Video melts hearts of many Ghanaians
Reactions as 2Sure purchases a brand new car after selling the old one
phatbwoysteeve commented:
Akata nnim ehuhuro
richieblinks_gh remarked:
Ei Lord of the rings
dr_downblow commented:
He go get money buy fuel deɛ?
ns_foe said:
Is de Dior for me
vrxdavies commented:
some Dior be
kingsley_brooklyn stated:
"me b3 register mpo"
aj_grace_ said:
I guess it's cold in ghana...or the man dey comot from ksi
iwankings2 said:
I love the last part ... wo nana da wase paa
ankwandahlawrence said:
congrats 2sure
yahya6295 opined:
Why are you explaining someone's life issues on media?
Meanwhile, many more congratulatory messages are pouring in for 2Sure as he buys a new car.
