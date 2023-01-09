Abraham Attah dropped some new photos on his Instagram page that left many stunned at how much he had grown years after Beast Of No Nation

The handsome young actor showed off his thick and long dreadlocks as he relaxed in a bedroom

The photo amazed many as they could not get over how quickly Abraham had grown and dropped interesting comments

Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, is known for his sterling acting display in the Holywood blockbuster, Beast Of No Nation, as he played the character Agu.

Abraham Attah Shows Off Thick And Long Dreadlock

Source: Instagram

The young man was just a boy when he starred in the movie which was released in 2015. Young Abraham is no longer a boy.

He has grown into a handsome, fine gentleman and some new photos he shared on his Instagram page showed just that. In the photos, Abraham had grown his dreadlocks thick and long.

The dreads covered a large chunk of his forehead area and reached down to his eyes. From the photo, it looked like Abraham was seated on the floor while he relaxed his head on the footboard of a bed.

Abraham took the photos with a serious look on his face and a slight frown. In the second slide, he did a hand sign which gave him a more serious look than in the previous photo.

Excited Ghanaians trooped to Abraham's comment section in their numbers and dropped interesting comments.

Some were shocked by his immense growth. They exclaimed that the little Agu they were introduced to back in 2015 was a mature man now.

Ghanaians React To Abraham Attah's New Photos

emenaasomba said:

Your tiny cute nails

timelessmoney1 commented:

I watched your movie previously. Can’t lie, you changed so fast Agu

_naima_nd asked:

Fellow Ghanaians in the comments section sup with the eii eii ‍♀️

Men's Fashion: 5 Times Young Ghanaian Actor Abraham Attah Posed Casually In Expensive Designer Outfits

In a similar story, Ghanaian actor Abraham Nii Attah has proved that he deserves all the accolades as he continues to look dapper in all his photos.

The award-winning young star always steps out in designer outfits ranging from Gucci Shirts to Nike sneakers.

The Twenty-one-year-old always trends on social media with his looks and new hairstyle when he posts on social media.

