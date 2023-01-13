Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, in a video shared on TikTok, paid a visit to his sister at her residence and met his cute little niece

The veteran actor was elated to see the shy little lady and tried to engage her in a conversation but seemed to have confused her with his hilarious English

The video got folks laughing as they admired how affable Yaw Dabo was and dropped hilarious comments

Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, in a video confused a little girl he referred to as his niece with his hilarious English.

Yaw Dabo Confuses His Little Niece With His English Photo Source: priscylove7

Source: UGC

The actor was smartly dressed in a white lace outfit as he paid some family members a visit. In the video, he said he came to check up on his mother and sister.

Upon arriving at the compound, the actor met his sister's daughter, Kakra, and was elated to see her.

Yaw Dabo exchanged pleasantries with the little lady and tried to engage her in a conversation. Dabo hilariously noted that he was going to address Kakra only in English and proceeded to ask her how she was doing.

The shy little one affirmed that she was doing fine and Dabo proceeded to ask a question which brought about the confusion. He asked, "What do you faint?" it was unclear what Dabo was trying to convey which made a lady in the background laugh out loud.

His follow-up question implied he meant to ask Kakra "How do you feel?" instead of "What do you faint?". Dabo later gave up and asked his niece to call her elder sibling. The hilarious incident got social media users laughing.

Netizens Tease Yaw Dabo

DON PO-GASTY@ said:

Brɔfo no alocki

Ghameboi referred to the height difference:

Are they the same type

bracharles100 commented:

u go tink dey are age mates mean while one is just 5yrs and the other is 32yrs

commented:

same body different mentality ... Cavaani

