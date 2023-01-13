A single dad has excitedly flaunted his grown son whom he had when he was much younger

According to him, the boy's mother fled with him but he was able to get him back after three years

He gushed over the handsome lad, saying three years without his son was tough

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian single dad has made public his grown son after years of fighting for the custody of the boy.

Taking to TikTok, the man shared a loved-up video of the two of them spending time together, as he apologised for their separation.

He got his son back after three years. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chinomnazu

Source: UGC

He revealed that he got custody of the boy after three years, noting that he had him at the age of 17.

The dad described the three years without the boy as hellish and marvelled at how much he had grown.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Responding to netizens who enquired about the lad's mother, he said they were meant to raise the boy together but she took off with the boy.

"Yea, but we were meant to raise him together, she took him and ran leaving me."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

becky said:

"I must say his mum did a great job."

Stephybae3 said:

"But u told her to abort it and she refused now u want the child u Dey mad."

DADDY PROGRESS said:

"Same here but I'm wit my lovely beautiful precious daughter for 3yts and three months now. she was seven months wen d mother left."

user6415937620959 said:

"Why would she go with u guys child like that?? and am happy u saw him at least the family is complete now."

Joyaju said:

"But his mum also did a good job raising him into a healthy looking boy.both parent are important in his life."

faithedwards33 said:

"I hope you and his mom make amends and be together, coz giving him material things won't be enough no child will like seeing both parents not together."

A-Plus Flaunts Adorable Daughters In New Photo, Social Media Users React

In another story, Kwame A-Plus has warmed hearts on social media with a photo showing off his lovely daughters.

The outspoken social commentator was seen on a daddy's day out trip with his kids, Ama, Betty and Akua.

This is one of the very few times that the popular figure in Ghana has put his daughters on display for all to see.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng